Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Erode bypoll: O Panneerselvam nominates his faction’s candidate, says ready to withdraw if BJP contests

Addressing media persons in Chennai, Panneerselvam named B Senthi Murugan as his faction’s candidate, hours after AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami named former MLA KS Thennarasu as their candidate.

B Senthi Murugan.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam Wednesday announced the name of his faction’s candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly by-poll scheduled to take place on February 27.

Panneerselvam said the Election Commission acknowledges him as the coordinator and Palaniswami as the joint coordinator of the AIADMK. He added that if the BJP decides to field a candidate for the bye-election, they will withdraw their candidate.

When asked whether his faction will contest on a separate symbol if the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol gets frozen, Panneerselvam said he will take a call if such a situation arises.

Further, he claimed that his faction has nominated a strong candidate for the by-poll.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami issued a statement wherein he noted that the decision to field Thennarasu, the secretary of AIADMK Erode Urban District MGR Mandram, was based on the suggestion of the party’s committee.

Former minister SP Velumani claimed Thennarasu will win by a margin of 50,000 votes.

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has nominated former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan as its candidate for the by-poll. AIADMK’s ally BJP is yet to take a stand on the by-poll.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 21:35 IST
