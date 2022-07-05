EPS seeks police protection for crucial party meet, OPS moves HC to get a stay again

Fearing unpleasant scenes at the general council meeting scheduled for July 11, the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp met the state police chief on Tuesday requesting appropriate security measures to guarantee the smooth running of the key party gathering. As the EPS camp is certain that they can implement a unitary leadership, the rival O Panneerselvam (OPS) filed a plea in Madras high court on Tuesday to halt the meeting.

D Jayakumar, AIADMK spokesman and former minister who supports the EPS side, expressed worry regarding security. “The general council meeting must be conducted in a proper and disciplined way. We are worried that certain anti-social elements may cause problems. So we have met and handed over a written request to DGP C Sylendra Babu for special protection,” he added.

Jayakumar said the statewide tours announced by ousted leaders V K Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran would be a waste of time and fuel. Jayakumar, a former Sasikala supporter, was among the first to come out against Sasikala after her ouster from the party.

Meanwhile, the OPS camp is still looking for legal routes to prevent the crucial party meeting, which is likely to elect EPS as the chief. A day after a division bench of the Madras High Court clarified that the stay order it issued in the early hours of June 23 was solely with regard to the general council meeting that day, OPS camp petitioned a single judge, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, one Tuesday who consented to hear the issue on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Natham Viswanathan, former power minister in late J Jayalalithaa’s government and who was one of the pillars of OPS when he led a mutiny against Sasikala in 2017, has also joined EPS camp and started making statements in public.