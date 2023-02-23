‘Unmasks betrayers’: EPS celebrates Supreme Court verdict establishing him as single leader of AIADMK

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday allowing him to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said the verdict had “unmasked betrayers” and the “DMK’s B-team” that wanted to finish off his party. The favourable apex court was a result of the “divinity” of party stalwarts, the late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“For the past 6-7 months, our cadres suffered a lot. Today’s judgment has put an end to it. God’s blessing is with us so that we have got the judgment in our favour. AIADMK is not a family party, it is common people’s party,” EPS said, according to ANI.

His comments came after the Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by EPS’ political rival and former Tamil Nadu chief ,inister O Paneerselvam (OPS), who is the leader of a rebel faction of the AIADMK. “We have affirmed the order of the High Court Division bench dated September 2, 2022, and we have made our earlier interim order dated July 6, 2022,” a Supreme Court bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy said.

Tamil Nadu | Supporters of EPS faction celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai as Supreme Court allowed EPS to continue as AIADMK’s Interim General Secretary. pic.twitter.com/76UkmBujaf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

In a veiled jab at OPS during a mass wedding ceremony in Chennai, EPS said: “Some Ettappars (a Tamil reference to betrayers) who worked as DMK’s B-team and wanted to finish off the AIADMK have been unmasked today. Many said AIADMK has no future (in the wake of the 2021 electoral defeat and in-party squabbles), and that has ended with verdicts by the Supreme Court and the High Court.”

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said that in the battle between the ‘Pandavas’ and ‘Kauravas’, it is the former who win, in an apparent reference to the Mahabharatha epic, PTI reported. Asked what Paneerselvam’s political future would be, Jayakumar gestured a ‘zero.’

Soon after the Supreme Court announced its decision, supporters of EPS broke into celebration at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. The Salem strongman’s supporters burst crackers and poured milk on cardboard cutouts of the leader.