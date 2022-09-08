EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami Thursday reached the party headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah area for the first time after being elected as the party’s interim general secretary amid a rousing reception by the cadres.

Edappadi’s visit to the headquarters comes after the Madras High Court endorsed his election in July as the AIADMK interim chief thereby strengthening his hands as the single supreme leader of the party.

The ongoing leadership in the AIADMK has now reached the Supreme Court after party leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) moved the top court against the judgment of a division bench of the Madras High Court.

A week ago, the division bench had set aside an earlier order of a single judge which had nullified the July 11 General Council meeting of the AIADMK during which Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi was elected to the top post. In the same meeting, Panneerselvam and his supporters were ousted from the party.

Addressing reporters, Edappadi said there is no split in the AIADMK and the General Council has initiated action against those who acted against the party. Commenting on the inclusion of rebel leader Panneerselvam again in the party, Edappadi said the cadres will never forgive a person who damaged the headquarters, which he said is a holy place for every AIADMK worker.

“How will the cadres accept a person who orchestrated the attack at the headquarters? All you (the media) saw what happened on that day. He (OPS) is not some ordinary cadre, he holds a top post in the party and he came to the headquarters with rowdy elements. He is acting with the intention to bring disrepute to the party. The party headquarters is a holy place, how will the cadre forgive a person who ransacked this place?” Edappadi asked.

Edappadi claimed that despite registering a complaint against those who vandalised the party headquarters the DMK government has failed to initiate any action against the perpetrators. He said following the orders of the high court, a CB-CID has started a probe into this.

Commenting on OPS’ statement that to unite the AIADMK, he might meet everyone, including expelled leader V K Sasikala, EPS said he will change colour quicker than a chameleon.

The AIADMK, he said, had overcome hurdles since its inception and they will fight against all challenges and will form a government in the state again with the support of the cadres and public.

When asked whether the AIADMK symbol would be frozen due to the ongoing tension in the party, Edappadi said 96 per cent of the members of the General Council and the majority of the MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly are on their side.

The AIADMK leader also questioned the DMK’s stand on NEET and asked why the ruling party hasn’t banned the entrance test in the state as they had promised in their election manifesto. He said people are questioning the ruling party and added that if a Nobel prize is ever awarded for spreading lies, it should be given to the DMK.