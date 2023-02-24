scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

EPS accuses DMK leaders of violating poll norms, says voters are being held inside temporary shelters

EPS added that despite multiple complaints, the EC has not initiated any action.

Interim General Secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)
Listen to this article
EPS accuses DMK leaders of violating poll norms, says voters are being held inside temporary shelters
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling DMK government and said the ruling party functionaries are violating the norms laid down by the Election Commission (EC) by confining innocent voters in shelters at Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore, EPS said he cannot comment on whether the EC would cancel the bypoll amid the ongoing issues but noted that never in the history of bypolls in the country, the ruling government was seen luring the voters with gifts and cash and confining to temporary shelters or pandals “like goats and cattle”. He added that it is highly condemnable that a Chief Minister of a state and the ministers of his cabinet are behind such acts.

EPS added that despite multiple complaints, the EC has not initiated any action.

On the current mood in the AIADMK camp after the Supreme Court Thursday upheld the Madras High Court’s decision that restored EPS as the AIADMK’s interim general secretary, the leader said the desire of the 1.5 crore cadres has been fulfilled and they are carrying out the election work with full vigour.

Edappadi added that after consulting with senior AIADMK leaders, the decision about convening a general council meeting to elect the AIADMK general secretary would be taken.

Also Read
Chennai power cut today
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Video shows locals thrashing migrant labourers on Tamil Nadu train, polic...
erode east bypolls, mk stalin
Erode (East) bypoll: ‘Are you man enough,’ Edappadi asks Stalin; ‘We saw ...
mk stalin writes to nitin gadkari
Impression that Tamil Nadu uncooperative with NHAI is not true: CM MK Sta...

The Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll is scheduled to take place on Monday.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 19:37 IST
Next Story

Majority of Adani Group firms continue to fall; some hit lower circuit limits in intra-day trade

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close