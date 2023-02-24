EPS accuses DMK leaders of violating poll norms, says voters are being held inside temporary shelters

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling DMK government and said the ruling party functionaries are violating the norms laid down by the Election Commission (EC) by confining innocent voters in shelters at Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore, EPS said he cannot comment on whether the EC would cancel the bypoll amid the ongoing issues but noted that never in the history of bypolls in the country, the ruling government was seen luring the voters with gifts and cash and confining to temporary shelters or pandals “like goats and cattle”. He added that it is highly condemnable that a Chief Minister of a state and the ministers of his cabinet are behind such acts.

EPS added that despite multiple complaints, the EC has not initiated any action.

On the current mood in the AIADMK camp after the Supreme Court Thursday upheld the Madras High Court’s decision that restored EPS as the AIADMK’s interim general secretary, the leader said the desire of the 1.5 crore cadres has been fulfilled and they are carrying out the election work with full vigour.

Edappadi added that after consulting with senior AIADMK leaders, the decision about convening a general council meeting to elect the AIADMK general secretary would be taken.

The Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll is scheduled to take place on Monday.