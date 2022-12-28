scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Ensure adequate opportunities for Tamils in Central govt offices, PSUs in the state: Stalin to Modi

Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said a memorandum had been submitted to the former last year, following that up with a letter flagging the matter to ensure adequate opportunities to the native Tamils.

Tamil Nadu has more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilised well," Stalin said in the letter, released by the state government on Tuesday. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has once again taken up with the Centre, his earlier demand for priority in appointment of native Tamils in Central Government Offices and its Public Sector Undertakings in the state.

Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said a memorandum had been submitted to the former last year, following that up with a letter flagging the matter to ensure adequate opportunities to the native Tamils.

“I am sure, you would agree that adequate opportunities to people from all regions alone can ensure better service delivery besides regional representation and fulfill their aspiration to join in union government and Central Public Sector Undertakings at various levels. As you are aware, citizen centric administration, the sine qua non of good governance, requires free interface with public and only persons with familiarity in local language and culture fulfill it,” he said.

Further, Tamil Nadu has more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilised well,” he said in the letter, released by the state government on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

The Annual Report of the Staff Selection Commission for the year 2021-22 “clearly indicates” that the number of qualified candidates from the Southern Region is only 4.5 per cent of 28,081 total qualified persons selected. Similarly, in the competitive examinations conducted by Railway Recruitment Board on various dates this year in south for different posts, most of the persons selected do not belong to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

“This causes huge disappointment among the unemployed youth and also causes lot of concern among socio-political circles. This skewed recruitment pattern is bound to have implications that are to be avoided,” he said.

The CM wanted Modi to initiate necessary steps for conducting examinations by all central recruitment agencies in Tamil language also, saying it will be helpful for the aspirants from Tamil Nadu for recruitment in central government offices and its PSUs, besides Railways, in the state. “Priority may be given to people from Tamil Nadu during appointment in Government of India offices and Central Public Sector Undertakings situated in Tamil Nadu for better public interface in service delivery and also to ensure regional representation.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

“During the selection of the Act Apprentices for the railway establishment located in Tamil Nadu and for the selection to direct recruitment under 20 per cent reservation accorded vide Board Letter No.E(NG)II/20 16/RR-1/8 Dated 21-06-2016, priority may be given to the Act Apprentices belonging to Tamil Nadu to ensure regional representation,” Stalin urged.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 09:27 IST
Next Story

Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai Book Fair to begin on January 6; transgender community to get separate stall

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close