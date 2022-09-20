scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Enough storage in reservoirs, Chennai will not suffer water shortage for one year: Officials

The six reservoirs supplying water to the city have a combined water storage of 8.56 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against a total capacity of 13.22 tmcft.

A view of Sembarambakkam reservoir near Chennai. (File)

Chennai will not have water shortage for the next one year as all the six major reservoirs catering to the city have enough storage, according to officials.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) managing director R Kirlosh Kumar noted Monday that the reservoirs supplying water to the city have combined water storage of 8.56 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against a total capacity of 13.22 tmcft (64.79 per cent). The six reservoirs — Veeranam, Kannan Kotai–Thervoy Kandigai, Puzhal, Semberambakkam, Poondi and Cholavaram — had a combined storage of 10.47 tmcft last year.

According to a release from CMWSSB, the residents of Chennai now get 1,030 million liters of water daily through reservoirs and desalination plants.

The water supply board said that a maintenance work of Rs 10 crore is going on at the Poondi reservoir. It also said that the construction of two sluice wells is underway to supply water to the Institute of Hydraulics and Hydrology, Poondi. About 50 per cent of the work has been completed so far and there would be no hindrance to storing water here due to the construction work during the northeast monsoon, officials said.

The release added that all the reservoirs may get filled up during the upcoming northeast monsoon.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 05:27:47 pm
