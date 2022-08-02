scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Enjoy Enjaami in controversy again; here’s why

Enjoy Enjaami, a widely popular song, was performed during the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28. The exclusion of Arivu has stirred controversy, prompting reactions from the rapper himself, composer Santhosh Narayanan and singer Dhee. 

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 2, 2022 1:09:08 pm
Rapper Arivu. (File)

Rapper Arivu of Enjoy Enjaami fame has found himself in controversy again, this time, after it was performed at the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

During the ceremony on July 28, Enjoy Enjaami, a widely popular song, was performed by singers Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal. The director of the music video for the song, Santhosh Narayanan was credited as its composer, leaving no mention of Arivu.

After Arivu’s exclusion was pointed out, he took to social media saying he had “composed, written, sung and performed” Enjoy Enjaami.

“Composed, Written, sung & Performed Enjoy Enjaami. Nobody gave me a Tune, Melody or a Single word to write this one. Spent almost 6 months of sleepless and stressful nights and days for everything it is right now. No doubt it’s great team work. No doubt it calls everyone together. But it doesn’t mean that’s not the history of Valliammal or the landless Tea plantation slave ancestors of mine. Every song of mine will be having the scarmark of this generational oppression. Like this Just One..(sic)”, he said.

 

 

Reacting to Arivu’s post, Santosh released his own statement, explaining the creative process of how the song came into being. While Arivu claimed it took almost six months for him to write the song, Santhosh said “the entire process of the ideation, composition, arrangement and recording the shoot version with all the lyrics of Enjoy Enjaami was done in under 30 hours”.

“As we had only a few hours to record Enjoy Enjaami before the shoot, our process was swift, fun and spontaneous,” Santhosh added.

However, Santhosh did not comment on the Chess Olympiad controversy, noting that he has always “created Arivu and Dhee without prejudice in all platforms under my control”.

Meanwhile, singer Dhee also responded to the controversy with her own post on social media. In a two-page letter, she said Santhosh, Arivu and herself had no control over the marketing of the album and that she had no control over its promotion by external sources. Dhee also clarified that Arivu, too, was invited to perform at the Olympiad, but couldn’t make it to the event as he was in the United States.

Dhee further stressed that she had always given credit to Arivu as the singer/writer, and Santhosh as the producer/composer of the song.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:05:55 pm

