Elephant hit by train near Walayar succumbs to injury

A male elephant walking along a railway track was hit by a train near Navakarai, under Madukkarai forest range, on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

The 25-year-old tusker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment at the Chadiyaval Elephant camp in Boluvampatti forest range in Coimbatore.

The elephant was hit by the Tiruvanandhapuram–Chennai Express on March 15 around 1.30 am when it attempted to drink water from the Walayar river. The train driver informed the railway personnel after the accident.

The elephant was lying on its side when two veterinarians came and provided it first-aid.

Local residents who gathered at the spot also informed the forest department. The elephant suffered multiple injuries, including one in the front leg and abdomen.

A crane was deployed to lift the elephant and to assess the injuries on the other side. Under the supervision of district forest officer D Venkatesh, a team of veterinarians were providing treatment for the past three days.

On Wednesday, around 10 pm, the condition of the elephant worsened and it died. As per local reports, close to 30 elephants had been killed in similar fashion in the past 20 years.