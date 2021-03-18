scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Latest news

Elephant hit by train near Walayar succumbs to injury

Local residents who gathered at the spot also informed the forest department. The elephant suffered multiple injuries, including one in the front leg and abdomen. The elephant was lying on its side when two veterinarians came and provided it first-aid.

By: Express Web Desk | Coimbatore |
Updated: March 18, 2021 1:54:06 pm
Elephant hit by train near Walayar succumbs to injuryThe 25-year-old tusker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment.

A male elephant walking along a railway track was hit by a train near Navakarai, under Madukkarai forest range, on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

The 25-year-old tusker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment at the Chadiyaval Elephant camp in Boluvampatti forest range in Coimbatore.

The elephant was hit by the Tiruvanandhapuram–Chennai Express on March 15 around 1.30 am when it attempted to drink water from the Walayar river. The train driver informed the railway personnel after the accident.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Elephant hit by truck dies Walayar The elephant was lying on its side when two veterinarians came and provided it first-aid.

Local residents who gathered at the spot also informed the forest department. The elephant suffered multiple injuries, including one in the front leg and abdomen. The elephant was lying on its side when two veterinarians came and provided it first-aid.

A crane was deployed to lift the elephant and to assess the injuries on the other side. Under the supervision of district forest officer D Venkatesh, a team of veterinarians were providing treatment for the past three days.

Click here for more

On Wednesday, around 10 pm, the condition of the elephant worsened and it died. As per local reports, close to 30 elephants had been killed in similar fashion in the past 20 years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement