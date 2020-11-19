Elephant falls into 50-foot dry well in Tamil Nadu, two cranes assist in rescue efforts

The elephant ventured into the field in search of food before getting trapped in the well at 50 feet.

A sub-adult female elephant, weighing approximately three tons, fell into a dry farm well around 4 am on Thursday at Yelagundur near Panchapalli village in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. Venkatachalam, who owns the agricultural land, found the animal trapped and informed the police.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and are in the process of rescuing the wild animal using two cranes. The elephant ventured into the field in search of food before getting trapped in the well at 50 feet.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Rajkumar, the district forest officer said: “First the rescue team in a cubical box went down to check the animal’s health. The animal is healthy and active, there is no major injury. The doctors said they want the water left in the well to be pumped out so that they can sedate the animal. Once we sedate the animal, we will lift it outside using the crane safely, that’s the plan. The rescue work might take another 2-3 hours.”

Forest officials lowered a bucket of water and some food for the elephant.

