Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Elections to Tamil Nadu Medical CounciI postponed by three months

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the postponement of elections to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, the process of which was cleared by a notification issued in October this year by the Tamil Nadu government, by three months.

Justice R Subramanian gave a direction to this effect when the batch of writ petitions from Dr S Syed Thahir Hussain of Madurai and others came up, today.

The petitions sought to quash the notification dated October 19, 2022, which notified elections to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council and prayed for a direction to the State Chief Secretary and the Health secretary to make provisions for online voting system.

It also sought to appoint a retired judge of the High Court as an independent administrator to conduct the election within a timeframe to be fixed by the Court.

Petitioners contended that the notification was in total violation of the relevant Act and Rules.

When the matter came up today Advocate-General R Shamugasundaram told the judge that the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act governing the elections and other issues will be thoroughly revised in three months.

Recording the submission, the judge directed the government to revisit the 1914 Act within three months and to conduct the elections thereafter.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 07:34:32 am
