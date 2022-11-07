scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Elderly couple electrocuted in front of apartment gate in Chennai

The police said initial investigation shows a short-circuit in the live wire for the light fixture placed on top of the main gate might have been the cause of the electrocution of Moorthy, 78, who worked in the Income Tax department, and Banumathi, 76, a former forensic sciences department staff.

"The EB personnel were soon commissioned to the spot and they disconnected the power supply. The bodies were later sent to Omandurar Government Hospital for post-mortem. Their relatives are on the way," the officer added.

An elderly couple died after they were electrocuted in front of their apartment building’s gate over the weekend in the Kodambakkam area of Chennai. The police said the couple, who were retired government officials, lived in an apartment on Rathinammal street.

Moorthy came in contact with the metal gate of their apartment at around 11 pm on Saturday and was electrocuted, according to the police. “A neighbour in the opposite building of the apartment, who had come home, had seen Banumathi lying down holding the gate. When he attempted to lift her, he received a jolt on his hand and hence he switched off the main power connection and informed other neighbours and alerted the police station,” said a police officer.

“The EB personnel were soon commissioned to the spot and they disconnected the power supply. The bodies were later sent to Omandurar Government Hospital for post-mortem. Their relatives are on the way,” the officer added.

The police said Moorthy and Banumathi had no children and lived alone in their apartment on the ground floor. A case has been registered at the Ashok Nagar police station and further enquiry is on.

An auto-rickshaw driver in Perambalur died of electrocution a week ago after he touched a pole that was erected in front of a house where there was water stagnation. This came after Chennai and its neighbouring districts received heavy rainfall.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:21:59 pm
