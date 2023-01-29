Elaborate arrangements under way in Pondy for meet as part of G20 Presidency

The Puducherry government is making all necessary and elaborate arrangements in connection with a conference as part of the G20 summit slated to be held on January 30, a senior government official said here on Saturday.

As India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023, over 200 meetings will be held across the country, including one in Puducherry.

Speaking to mediapersons, Puducherry District Collector E Vallavan said the conference to be held in a private convention centre would discuss on science and technology and sustainable development, where 75 delegates from different countries are expected to participate.

The meet would focus on the theme ‘One globe, one family and one future.’ It would be of great help to showcase the tourism features of Puducherry, he added.

The Collector said prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr P.C. had been clamped in the areas around the hotels and accommodation centres where the delegates would be staying.

The order would be in force from midnight on Sunday till February 1, he added.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been put in place and a 37-member team of National Disaster Response Force from Arakkonam from Tamil Nadu has also requisitioned.

Advertisement

The participants would also make a visit to the Auroville International township on January 31 in the neighbouring Tamilnadu limits.

Vallavan said that there would be no holiday for educational institutions as had been wrongly propagated.

He also said there would be no restriction on movement of tourists in Puducherry.

Advertisement

A case had been registered against a person who had spread wrong information through social media that there would be ban on movement of tourists, the Collector said The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an inter governmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.