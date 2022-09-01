Eight districts of Tamil Nadu receive heavy rainfall

The southwest monsoon has turned intense bringing more rain to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the past few days. According to S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, eight districts have recorded heavy rainfall and one has recorded very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Among all areas, Thirukuvualai in Nagapattinam district recorded the highest of 13 cm of rainfall. Balachandran said Thursday that there was upper air circulation close to the north Tamil Nadu coast and it may bring rainfall to many areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours. There might be light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in a few areas on September 2 and 3.

“One or two places in the districts around Western Ghats region and delta districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Kallakuruchi, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts of North Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. As far as Chennai is concerned, light-moderate rainfall may occur in a few places,” he said.

According to the officer, a total of 40 cm of rainfall was recorded in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from June 1 to August 31 which is 88 per cent higher than normal.

In August alone, the southwest monsoon in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has recorded 93 per cent above normal rainfall. This is the third highest amount of rainfall recorded in August in the last 122 years, Balachandran noted.

As per the latest bulletin by India Meteorological Department, Madhavaram (Tiruvallur) recorded 45 mm of rainfall, followed by Puzhal (Tiruvallur) with 36.5 mm, Villivakkam (Tiruvallur) with 32.0 mm and Chennai with 31.0 mm.