Eight arrested for allegedly raping Dalit woman for over a year in Tamil Nadu

Eight people, including four minors, have been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on charges of raping and sexually exploiting a 22-year-old Dalit Christian woman for over one year.

Police said that the main accused, who was the woman’s boyfriend, had shot videos of their intimate moments and later shared them with seven of his friends, including two DMK members. The men allegedly subjected her to sexual exploitation while issuing threats that they would share the videos on social media. According to the FIR, another accused sexually exploited her while issuing threats that he would share the videos with the woman’s mother.

A senior police officer probing the case said that the woman was sexually tortured for about a year. “It is not a case of gang rape. But different men, who got the videos from the woman’s boyfriend, later threatened her and sexually exploited her. These men kept demanding sexual favours from her. She later approached the police,” he said.

The accused have been booked under sections 376(2)(n) (rape), 354(c) (voyeurism), 354(D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, read with 66 (e) (violation of privacy) of Information Technology Act and 3(1)(w)(1)(punishment for offences atrocities), 3(2)(v) (punishment for offences and atrocities) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

All of them were arrested and remanded in custody on Monday night.