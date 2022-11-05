scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Efforts on to trap adult tiger that killed cow in Ooty’s Indhu Nagar

Personnel have been deployed around the area and close to 10 cameras set up near Indhu Nagar to monitor the tiger’s movements, a forest official said.

Personnel have been deployed around the area and close to 10 cameras have been set up near Indhu Nagar and other surrounding forest areas to monitor the tiger's movements. (Express photo)

Officials in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district have taken measures to trap an adult tiger after it killed a cow at Indhu Nagar in Ooty on Wednesday. People residing in the area have been advised to stay alert and not to leave their cattle alone for grazing.

According to a senior forest official, the tiger attacked the cow on Wednesday night and was spotted near the carcass on Thursday morning. A video of the big cat standing near the dead cow soon went viral. Forest officials were also informed. Personnel have been deployed around the area and close to 10 cameras have been set up near Indhu Nagar and other surrounding forest areas to monitor the tiger’s movements, he added.

“Some time ago, a similar incident took place near Marlimun lake. We did not know until yesterday that the same tiger was involved in that as well. The abandoned area is located near a stream. The latest incident happened on Wednesday night. Normally, when carnivores hunt a big animal, they try to eat them over two-three days. So the tiger had come again on Thursday morning to eat the remaining portions but after seeing the crowd, it went back into the forest,” the official said.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 11:22:46 am
