Efforts on to trap adult tiger that killed cow in Ooty’s Indhu Nagar

Officials in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district have taken measures to trap an adult tiger after it killed a cow at Indhu Nagar in Ooty on Wednesday. People residing in the area have been advised to stay alert and not to leave their cattle alone for grazing.

According to a senior forest official, the tiger attacked the cow on Wednesday night and was spotted near the carcass on Thursday morning. A video of the big cat standing near the dead cow soon went viral. Forest officials were also informed. Personnel have been deployed around the area and close to 10 cameras have been set up near Indhu Nagar and other surrounding forest areas to monitor the tiger’s movements, he added.

This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty – the big cat with its meal! 😳 #tiger #golfcourse pic.twitter.com/ZycFKSjk7f — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) November 3, 2022

“Some time ago, a similar incident took place near Marlimun lake. We did not know until yesterday that the same tiger was involved in that as well. The abandoned area is located near a stream. The latest incident happened on Wednesday night. Normally, when carnivores hunt a big animal, they try to eat them over two-three days. So the tiger had come again on Thursday morning to eat the remaining portions but after seeing the crowd, it went back into the forest,” the official said.