Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

AIADMK leaders, including EPS, detained during protest against eviction from TN Assembly

Edappadi K Palaniswamy called the detention a "murder of democracy", and said party leaders would continue to protest until "we get justice".

AIADMK MLAs at the press meet on Tuesday. (File)

A day after being evicted from the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswamy and other AIADMK leaders were Wednesday detained by the police from Valluvar Kottam in Chennai for organising a hunger strike despite being denied permission. Palaniswamy called the detention a “murder of democracy”, and said party leaders would continue to protest until “we get justice”.

The AIADMK leaders were evicted from the House on Tuesday after they created a ruckus over seating arrangements. Palaniswamy and O Paneerselvam, his former deputy chief minister and deputy leader of opposition, had been seated next to each other in the front row. The duo, known as EPS and OPS, had a falling out after the AIADMK was ousted from power by the DMK in 2021.

The EPS faction had raised a row after submitting representations to Speaker Appavu to replace OPS with R B Udhayakumar as the Opposition’s deputy leader. They had also sought the expulsion of OPS and the MLAs supporting him.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Speaker had asked the AIADMK MLAs to be seated and said they would be provided with a clarification. This, however, did not stop the ruckus. After repeated warnings, the Speaker ordered floor marshals to remove the EPS faction MLAs from the hall.

More from Chennai

On Wednesday, EPS told reporters, “This is a murder of democracy. We will protest until we get justice. We have submitted a letter to the Speaker on multiple occasions, but he has not taken any action. Chief Minister M K Stalin is trying to defeat the AIADMK by using O Panneerselvan… he is in DMK’s B team.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 11:33:10 am
