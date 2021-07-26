‘Discussed welfare measures related to Tamil Nadu’: EPS, OPS after meeting with PM Modi

AIADMK leaders Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam alongside former minister SP Velumani, MP Raveeendranath Kumar, M Thambidurai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday.

The meeting which went little over half an hour led to many speculations in Tamil Nadu’s political arena. Edappadi and Pannerselvam had left for New Delhi on Sunday on separate flights.

After the meeting with PM, the AIADMK leaders told reporters that they discussed about various welfare measures related to Tamil Nadu.

“We thanked the Prime Minister for campaigning for alliance candidates in the assembly election. We have urged the PM to allocate sufficient doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Tamil Nadu. As far Mekedatu issue is concerned, when I, Annan [O Pannerselvam], or even when Amma [late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa] were the chief minister, we demanded the Centre not to accord permission to Karanataka to construct the dam at Mekedatu. If Centre provides permission then Delta districts would turn into a desert. As many as 14 districts are dependent on Cauvery for drinking. So, we placed a demand before PM Modi on this issue. Also, to overcome the water scarcity in Tamil Nadu, we have asked the PM to implement the Godavari-Cauvery river link initiative as soon as possible,” Edappadi said.

When asked about the exodus of AIADMK functionaries including a former minister to DMK, Edappadi said “No cadre is dissatisfied with the AIADMK high command, if that was the case our alliance wouldn’t have won 75 seats. AIADMK is a disciplined party,” he said.

Edappadi added that since it’s been just three months that the DMK has come to power, he wouldn’t want to comment on their governance. However, he added that they should work for the welfare of people.

He evaded the question on expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s recent remark that the AIADMK party should have a single leadership.

Political observers in Tamil Nadu have said the meeting could be more than just demanding the welfare of Tamil Nadu. They claimed that the recent raids at AIADMK functionaries’ residence, the future of the AIADMK-BJP alliance as well as the alleged re-entry of Sasikala into politics could very well be discussed in the meeting.

Taking a dig at AIADMK leaders’ visit to New Delhi, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan said that AIADMK leaders have gone to New Delhi only to sort out their internal party differences. He further added that he is confused about PM Modi being an AIADMK’s leader.