Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Edappadi Palaniswami formally launches Mayiladuthurai as the 38th district of Tamil Nadu

The newly created Mayiladudurai district consists of two revenue divisions Mayiladudurai and Sirkazhi. Mayiladudurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam and Tharangambadi areas will be the new revenue taluks of the district

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | December 28, 2020 1:46:58 pm
Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, NPR, CAA, Edappadi K Palanisamy, DMK, MK Stalin, Indian Express News, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu newsTamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Monday formally launched Mayiladuthurai as the state’s 38th disctrict. Earlier in April, the state government issued a Government Order notifying that Mayiladuthurai would be carved out of Nagapattinam district.

In March, Palaniswami informed the state Assembly that bifurcation of Nagapattinam district was needed for administrative convenience and to accelerate the public welfare measures.

In July 2019, the Tamil Nadu government carved Chengalpet and Tenkasi from Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli districts. A month later, Vellore was trifurcated into Tirupattur and Ranipet. The Chief Minister said the new districts were being created based on the longstanding demand of the people.

The newly created Mayiladudurai district consists of two revenue divisions Mayiladudurai and Sirkazhi. Mayiladudurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam and Tharangambadi areas will be the new revenue taluks of the district, which also comprises of 15 revenue firkas and 287 revenue villages.

