TN ex-CM Edappadi Palaniswami’s assistant booked for taking ‘bribes’

The Salem district crime branch has booked former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s personal assistant, Mani Marappan, for allegedly taking bribes from people by promising them government jobs.

The complainant, Tamilselvan, a graduate in mechanical engineering, was allegedly cheated by Marappan in 2019.

According to the complaint filed on October 25 this year, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, Tamilselvan was introduced to second accused in the case, Selvakumar, through a friend of his father. Selvakumar then introduced Tamilselvan to Marappan. “He was asked to pay Rs 17 lakh as a bribe to secure a government job by the then CM’s personal assistant,” said an official.

According to the FIR, of the Rs 17 lakh paid by Tamilselvan, Rs 10 lakh was paid via a bank transaction and the remaining in cash. After he did not get a job in March and April 2019, Marappan and Selvakumar returned Rs 4 lakh to the complanant, but refused to pay back the remainder, the FIR states.

As of Tuesday evening, the official said they had received a total of 28 complaints against Mani for allegedly collecting Rs 5-10 lakh from each candidate in lieu of government jobs.