Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Edapaddi Palaniswami, O Pannerselvam move Madras HC against sealing of AIADMK headquarters

Following a violent clash between the supporters of EPS and OPS at the party headquarters on July 11, ahead of the party's General Council that elected Palaniswami to the present position and booted out OPS and his supporters from the AIADMK, the Revenue department had affixed the seal on the doors of the office.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 13, 2022 6:45:15 am
AIADMK power tussle, AIADMK newsChennai: Security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters, in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and ousted party leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court against the sealing of the party headquarters by the Tamil Nadu government following violence there on July 11.

The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayanan, representing EPS, made a mention before Justice N Satiskumar, when the latter commenced his work for the day in the morning. He requested the judge to hear the case relating to removal of the seal affixed at the doors of the party headquarters at Avvai Shanmugam Salai in the city’s Royapettah locality.

Chennai: Security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters before the general council meeting in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

“You file the petition. I will hear you tomorrow,” the judge replied.

The counsel for OPS, as Panneerselvam is also known, later made a similar request to the judge. “You complete the petition filing formalities. I will take up the matter tomorrow,” the judge told the counsel.

The seal was affixed fearing creation of law and order problems and to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, the authorities had explained while affixing the seal.

Several cadres of both the groups had sustained injuries in the clash and many were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, later.

