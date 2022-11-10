ED attaches assets of former Tamil Nadu CM secretary’s son, ex-DGP’s wife

Assets belonging to son of retired Tamil Nadu IAS officer K Rajamanickam, wife of former IPS officer S Jaffar Sait and a real estate developer have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the allotment of government plots in that state, the ED said Wednesday.

Rajamanickam had served as secretary to late chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2011 against seven individuals, including the above mentioned bureaucrats.

A provisional order has been issued against Pravin Jaffar, wife of former intelligence department inspector general of Tamil Nadu Police S Jaffar Sait; R Durgashankar, son of Rajamanickam, and T Udayakumar, proprietor of Landmark Construction, Chennai, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

Sait retired last year from the post of the director general of police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu fire and rescue services.

The total value of the attached properties is Rs 14.23 crore, the federal agency said.

The DVAC, apart from the two bureaucrats, their family members and the real estate businessman, had also booked K Murugaiya, executive engineer of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and I Periyasamy, former TN minister for housing and urban development.

The probe found that “wrongful allotment of government discretionary quota (GDQ) plots was done by Periyasamy”.

“A residential plot was allotted to Jaffar Sait under GDQ without being eligible for such allotment and Rajamanickam, who was secretary to the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, got the adjacent plot allotted to his son R Durgashankar in violation of the norms of GDQ,” the ED said.

Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar (Land Mark Construction) for joint development of the combined land in order to maximise the “fruits of crime”, it alleged.

The ED alleged Udayakumar “financed the said crime despite knowing well that the allottees were not the owners as on the day of joint development agreement”.

“The said monetary consideration received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar to pay the cost of illegally allotted plots by Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

“Parvin Jaffar, R Durgashankar and T Udayakumar generated huge amount of proceeds of crime by way of building a multi-floor apartment on the said allotted plots and realised the money by way of selling the flats to general public,” the ED alleged.