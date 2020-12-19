EC delegation to visit Chennai to oversee poll preparedness

Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Ashish Kundra, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa, Director Pankaj Srivatsava and Malay Malick are part of the delegation. (File photo)

A team of a high-level delegation led by the Election Commission secretary-general Umesh Sinha will be visiting Chennai to assess the preparedness for the general election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The team will be on a two-day visit to the capital of Tamil Nadu on December 21 and December 22.

Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Ashish Kundra, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa, Director Pankaj Srivatsava and Malay Malick are part of the delegation. During their visit, the delegation will be meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties and Income Tax Department nodal officers. Besides, a virtual meeting is set to be held with all the district collectors and police officers as well. On the final day, they will be meeting the Chief Secretary, DGP, and other state government secretaries. Apart from this, a meeting with all the enforcement agencies is also scheduled.

The delegation will then leave for Puducherry to assess the poll preparedness there.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd