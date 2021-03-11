scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
E-pass mandatory for people entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala, 13 check-post formed

The decision comes after Coimbatore reported a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past week. Health officials said at least three to five families test positive for the virus every day.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
Updated: March 11, 2021 2:42:58 pm
Police, Health and Revenue Departments have set up 13 check-posts at border points in Walayar, Velanthavalam, Anaimalai, Anaikatti, Valparai in Pollachi and across other points in the district. (File/Representational Image)

In view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the Coimbatore district administration has made E-pass and Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for any passenger coming from the neighbouring state to Tamil Nadu through any mode of travel.

Police, Health and Revenue Departments have set up 13 check-posts at border points in Walayar, Velanthavalam, Anaimalai, Anaikatti, Valparai in Pollachi and across other points in the district.

As Palakad doesn’t have a direct bus to Coimbatore, passengers get down at Walayar and take the local bus to reach Coimbatore. Such people have been asked to register at the border point.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been alerted to check people arriving from trains originating from Kerala at railway stations.

On Wednesday, a total of 63 people tested positive in Coimbatore, taking the district’s total number of cases to 56,246.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior health official from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said people who don’t possess the required documents will be sent back or be asked to give a sample and sent to mandatory institutional quarantine. “Many people from Kerala visit Coimbatore on a daily basis for work, the restrictions have definitely hampered their businesses but the district has no other choice as we don’t want to take any chance,” he said.

