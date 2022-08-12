Tamil Nadu: Searches underway at 26 locations linked to former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is carrying out searches at 26 locations linked to AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar in connection with a Rs 4.72 crore disproportionate asset case.

The searches are being carried out Namakkal, Tiruppur and Madurai.

KPP Baskar is a close aide of ex-chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

The vigilance officials received information that during Baskar’s tenure as an MLA from Namakkal between 2011 to 2021, he had was in possession of movable and immovable properties in his and his wife B Uma’s name.

“The above information discloses prima-facie that the 1st accused K.P.P.Baskar has intentionally enriched himself illicitly during his tenure of office by acquiring assets in his name and in the name of his wife 2nd accused Uma during the check period, which are disproportionate to his known source of income,” a press release said.

“The percentage of disproportionate is 315 per cent,” the release noted.

The Namakkal unit of DVAC has registered an FIR against Baskar and his wife under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)