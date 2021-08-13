DVAC freezes bank accounts of former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani

Two days after state-wide searches on the premises of former Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani and seizure of incriminating documents and cash, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday froze the bank accounts of the AIADMK leader.

The DVAC, during the searches in 60 locations belonging to Velumani and his friends and relatives on August 10, had seized over Rs.13 lakh in cash and documents such as land registration and fixed deposits to the tune of Rs.two crore.

According to the FIR, abusing his official position, the former minister had allotted projects worth Rs 346.81 crore to companies owned by his relatives in Coimbatore Corporation and works estimated at Rs 464.02 crore in Greater Chennai Corporation during 2014-18.

Future course of action, like issuing summons will be taken after proper scrutiny of documents, police said.