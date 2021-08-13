scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read

DVAC freezes bank accounts of former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani

The DVAC, during the searches in 60 locations belonging to Velumani and his friends and relatives on August 10, had seized over Rs.13 lakh in cash and documents such as land registration and fixed deposits to the tune of Rs.two crore.

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
Updated: August 13, 2021 8:53:53 am
Former Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani. (File)

Two days after state-wide searches on the premises of former Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani and seizure of incriminating documents and cash, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday froze the bank accounts of the AIADMK leader.

The DVAC, during the searches in 60 locations belonging to Velumani and his friends and relatives on August 10, had seized over Rs.13 lakh in cash and documents such as land registration and fixed deposits to the tune of Rs.two crore.

Also Read |AIADMK slams raids on Velumani’s residence, police search at party organ’s office

According to the FIR, abusing his official position, the former minister had allotted projects worth Rs 346.81 crore to companies owned by his relatives in Coimbatore Corporation and works estimated at Rs 464.02 crore in Greater Chennai Corporation during 2014-18.

Click here for more

Future course of action, like issuing summons will be taken after proper scrutiny of documents, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 13: Latest News

Advertisement
X