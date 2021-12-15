DVAC conducts searches at AIADMK ex-minister’s premises

Searches were being held by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in a number of locations in different parts of the state including Chennai, Karur and Namakkal among others, police said.

Vigilance raids were held in different parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday at the premises of senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P Thangamani, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, police said.

Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime.

DVAC raids former TN minister P Thangamani & his family. As per FIR, he acquired assets worth Rs. 4.85 cr in excess out of his known sources of income. “There is reliable information that they have invested huge amount from the ill-gotten money in crypto assets.” @IndianExpress — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 15, 2021

He is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance net over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.