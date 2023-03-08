‘Due process of law abused for personal satisfaction’: MK Stalin writes to PM on Manish Sisodia’s arrest

“All the canons of criminal justice system have been thrown to the winds and the due process of law has been abused just for personal satisfaction of a ruling party at the Union”, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting the arrest of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Reminding Modi that different ideologies and several political parties are the heartbeat of Indian democracy, Stalin said he was “saddened and disappointed” by the arrest of Sisodia “on trumped up allegations” and added that Sisodia was “made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving the constitutional guarantee of Personal Liberty.”

The arrest of Delhi Dy CM @msisodia on trumped up allegations is terrorising the due process of law. It is misuse of power and reminds of Emergency days. I appeal to Hon'ble @PMOIndia to uphold residual reputation of investigating agencies & direct the release of @msisodia. pic.twitter.com/1mlifxljge — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 7, 2023

“One can notice a fact that in the last nine years, the independence of investigating agencies has been robbed wherever the interest of the party in power at the Union is involved. These agencies have been misused mercilessly and repeatedly as a weapon of political vendetta only against the political leaders of Opposition parties. Adulterated allegations bereft of facts have become the tool for such blatant misuse of power,” he said.

Stalin further wrote, “Atrocities such as raids on the leaders of the Opposition parties, unseating of the elected governments by abusing the anti-defection law and unleashing the investigating agencies arrogantly to arrest Opposition leaders or leaders of discomfort for the BJP are not only just misuse of power but they also remind the days of Emergency.”

“I would like to remind you that misuse of investigating agencies and constitutional offices, including that of the office of Governor, can never strengthen the vibrant democracy in India. He added that the arrest of Sisodia and terrorising the due process of law will be remembered as the Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union,” Stalin wrote.

“I therefore appeal to you to take all steps to uphold the residual reputation of the Premier Investigating Agencies and Constitutional offices during the last nine years of BJP rule at the Union, especially the office of the Governor and direct the release of Thiru, Manish Sisodia unconditionally, who has been arrested by demeaning the due process of law and fundamental principles of our seven decades old Constitution,” said Stalin’s strongly-worded statement.

At a time when Stalin is assuming the role of a key facilitator of the principle Opposition in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin’s letter condemning the arrest of Sisodia wasn’t surprising as he had been keeping a close rapport with Arvind Kejriwal ever since he came to power in 2021.

During his three-day visit to Delhi in April 2022, Stalin visited model schools and mohalla clinics of the Kejriwal government and promised that he would implement the same in Tamil Nadu. By September 2022, Kejriwal was invited to Chennai for the inauguration of 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools besides the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, a monthly financial assistance scheme for girl students to complete undergraduate programmes. The new schools were inspired by the smart classrooms Stalin and his team of officials had witnessed in Delhi.

Advertisement

Lauding Stalin for his unusual effort of visiting Delhi schools and the rapid implementation of the Schools of Excellence in Tamil Nadu within six months, Kejriwal, during his visit to Chennai, said, “If all of us come together, we can start something in Delhi the way Stalin sahib did in Tamil Nadu. I believe that if all state governments and the central government come together, we can have all government schools in the country giving the greatest education in five years.”