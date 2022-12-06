Drunk man harasses Chennai police officer, arrested

A police officer in Chennai on Sunday night was allegedly harassed by a man who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The mobile police patrol team nabbed the accused identified as Balaji of Mandaveli who chased, threatened and kicked the 50-year-old special sub-inspector who was returning home after work, they said. The man also hurled abuses at the policeman who was in his civilian dress and attempted to rob him, they said.

According to the officer who works in a city police station, the accused chased him for about 30 minutes near Mount Road in Chennai.

Balaji was remanded in judicial custody.

“Since I had an early morning duty the next day, I changed my uniform at the station itself and was returning home on my bike. When I stopped near a spot to drink water, I saw a person, who was drunk, approaching towards me. He tried to snatch my money and mobile phone. Though I told him that I was a police officer, he was in no mood to listen. He threatened and hurled tonnes of abuses at me,” the sub-inspector said.

Though the officer quickly got into his vehicle the man kept following me from Munro statue. “I am an old police officer. I cannot match the speed of the other person. He kicked me and attempted to take my mobile from my pocket,” said the officer, who stays in the southern side of the city.

“As I was nearing Mount Road, two persons on the way asked him to stop chasing me. Meanwhile, I dialed ‘100’ and police came to my rescue,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a video of the accused hurling verbal abuses at the officers as he was being tied to the police patrol vehicle was shared widely on social media.

While the officer claimed that only one person was involved in the incident, Balaji was seen in the video clip claiming that there were three persons but the police managed to capture just him.

The cops have registered a case against Balaji under multiple sections including 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 294 b (utters obscene words in or near any public place) of the IPC. Balaji had several cases registered against him in the past, police said.