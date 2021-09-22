Chennai: Drunk man damages six ATMs, held

A 50-year-old inebriated man damaged six ATMs with a hammer on Monday, after his attempts to loot cash from the machines failed. The man was finally arrested by Chennai police near CTH Main Road.

The cops said that they received information on Monday evening that a man was damaging an SBI ATM located on Prakash Nagar Main Road. The T-11 Tiruninravur patrol team was alerted and the man was caught. The arrestee, Seshadri, is a resident of Prakash Nagar in Tiruninravur.

Police said that the accused was upset as he had an argument with his wife recently. Of the six ATMs damaged by the man, three belonged to the SBI and one each to the Axis Bank, Canara Bank and the Union Bank of India.

According to reports, the man was in desperate need of money after his business got hit during the Covid-19 pandemic. The police have registered a case based on a complaint by an SBI manager. Seshadri was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody.