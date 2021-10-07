Drug and arms haul: NIA arrests ex-LTTE operative in Chennai

THE NIA on Wednesday arrested a 47-year-old former LTTE operative in connection with the probe into seizure of 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition off the coast of Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram last March.

In a statement, the NIA said Satkunam alias Sabesan, “a Sri Lankan national and a former member of intelligence wing of LTTE”, was arrested from Valsaravakkam area of Chennai “for his involvement in arms and drug trafficking from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, and utilising the proceeds for furthering and supporting the revival of LTTE”.

The NIA statement said Satkunam had “arranged conspiracy meetings of sympathisers of LTTE in India” and played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drug trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka.

After the drug and weapon seizure from a boat by the Coast Guard, the case was proved by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NIA took over the case several months later when the NCB was to conclude the probe by chargesheeting six Sinhalese arrested from the boat.

Later, the NIA probe led to the arrest of the mastermind, Suresh Rajan, a resident of Colombo who had been living at Kundrathur in the suburbs of Chennai. The arrest followed examination of a satellite phone that was found on the boat.