scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Don’t think we have ignored it: SC warns Tamil Nadu counsel on minister’s comments on freebies

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had recently told TV news channel NDTV that he did not understand the role of the courts in deciding the issue of freebies.

Though the CJI did not name the minister, the submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who represents the petitioner demanding the ban on freebies, made it amply clear what the court was alluding to. (File)

The Supreme Court has taken serious exception to a Tamil Nadu minister’s remarks on the freebies issue, with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday warning state counsel P Wilson, not to be under the impression that the comments had been ignored by the court.

“Mr Wilson, I am sorry to say, I want to say so many things. But I don’t want to, being a chief justice, talk about your party or minister… (about) what he is talking,” CJI Ramana said while hearing the petitions seeking a ban on promises of freebies during polls.

Wilson is an MP from Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the DMK.

The CJI further said: “I don’t think wisdom belongs to only one person or one particular party…We are also responsible…The way of talking, the way of statement you are giving, don’t think that we are ignoring, that we are closing our eyes.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had recently told TV news channel NDTV that he did not understand the role of the courts in deciding the issue of freebies.

Replying to a query on whether there was a distinction between distribution of free ration and other items such as TVs, the minister is quoted to have said: “Whatever that distinction is, it’s not clear to me that the Supreme Court, TV anchors or the Finance Commission is the right authority under the Constitution to make that distinction.”

He further added: “The voters will make their minds based on whether they like it or don’t like it…(whether) they re-elect or don’t elect. I don’t understand what the role of the court is in this. Since when does any country’s Constitution allow the Supreme Court to decide how public money is spent?”

Advertisement
Read |Supreme Court says debate on ‘freebie’ issue important for country’s welfare

Though the CJI did not name the minister, the submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who represents the petitioner demanding the ban on freebies, made it amply clear what the court was alluding to.

More from Chennai

“I have seen all those interviews that the Finance minister of Tamil Nadu (P Thiagarajan) has given and the kind of language he has used for the Supreme Court. I think that it’s completely unacceptable., They have their domain. They should respect it,” said Sankaranarayanan, adding “I think your Lordships were extremely gracious in not taking notice of it and your Lordships may ignore it”.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:51:31 pm
Next Story

Explained: On what grounds is Donald Trump suing the US govt after FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile
Missile landed in Pak

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

Sonia Gandhi travels abroad today for medical check-up with Rahul, Priyanka

Sonia Gandhi travels abroad today for medical check-up with Rahul, Priyanka

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala
Delhi Confidential

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement