Dog carcass inside water tank: Tamil Nadu Police arrest 24-year-old, say he is mentally challenged

Two days after a carcass of a dog was found inside an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to the residents of Pudukkotai panchayat near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, the police arrested a 24-year-old man they said was mentally challenged.

The police identified the accused as Aiyanaar and said that he informed them that he saw a dog near the tank. To provide water to it, he allegedly took it over the tank and started giving it water when it accidentally slipped and fell in, the police added.

The M.Pudupatti police, who registered a case based on a complaint from the Pudukkotai panchayat, said Aiyanaar was mentally challenged. He was booked under sections 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 328 (causing means of any poison with intent to commit offence) and 429 (mischief by maiming or killing any animal) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to officials, the tank, constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission a year ago, has a capacity of about 60,000 litres and caters to about 250 households. The carcass was spotted by an operator on Monday when he was about to clean the tank as part of periodical cleaning.

On Tuesday, Assistant Director of Panchayats G Aravind told indianexpress.com that they periodically clean the tank twice a month on the 5th and 20th. As the operator could not find a helper on Sunday, it was done the next day.

The tank is currently being cleaned with bleaching powder and water-proof painting is underway, he said, adding that residents were being provided water through lorries. The officer noted that water distribution from the tank would resume once authorities assess the quality of water after the cleaning process.