scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Dog carcass inside water tank: Tamil Nadu Police arrest 24-year-old, say he is mentally challenged

The police said the accused had taken the dog to the overhead tank supplying drinking water to Pudukkotai panchayat. He was allegedly giving water to the dog when it fell into the tank, police said.

According to officials, the tank, constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission a year ago, has a capacity of about 60,000 litres and caters to about 250 households. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Dog carcass inside water tank: Tamil Nadu Police arrest 24-year-old, say he is mentally challenged
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two days after a carcass of a dog was found inside an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to the residents of Pudukkotai panchayat near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, the police arrested a 24-year-old man they said was mentally challenged.

The police identified the accused as Aiyanaar and said that he informed them that he saw a dog near the tank. To provide water to it, he allegedly took it over the tank and started giving it water when it accidentally slipped and fell in, the police added.

The M.Pudupatti police, who registered a case based on a complaint from the Pudukkotai panchayat, said Aiyanaar was mentally challenged. He was booked under sections 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 328 (causing means of any poison with intent to commit offence) and 429 (mischief by maiming or killing any animal) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to officials, the tank, constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission a year ago, has a capacity of about 60,000 litres and caters to about 250 households. The carcass was spotted by an operator on Monday when he was about to clean the tank as part of periodical cleaning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

On Tuesday, Assistant Director of Panchayats G Aravind told indianexpress.com that they periodically clean the tank twice a month on the 5th and 20th. As the operator could not find a helper on Sunday, it was done the next day.

More from Chennai

The tank is currently being cleaned with bleaching powder and water-proof painting is underway, he said, adding that residents were being provided water through lorries. The officer noted that water distribution from the tank would resume once authorities assess the quality of water after the cleaning process.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 11:50 IST
Next Story

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela aplogises to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput return to Mumbai

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close