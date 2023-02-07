Dog carcass found inside overhead water tank near Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

A carcass of a dog was found inside an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to the residents of Pudukkottai panchayat, near Sivakasi, in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district Monday, the police said.

The tank, constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission about a year ago, caters to about 250 households. The carcass was spotted by the operator who decided to clean the tank as part of the periodical cleaning, officials said.

Soon the operator informed the Pudukkottai panchayat president who alerted the police.

Assistant director of panchayats G Aravind told IE.com, that they periodically clean the tank twice a month — on the 5th and 20th.

There are four overhead water tanks in this village and this particular tank supplies water to about six streets comprising approximately 250 households, he said.

“Normally, the water supply will be suspended on the day prior to the cleaning process and we will provide alternate arrangements for the residents. The cleaning was supposed to take place on Sunday, but since the operator found no workers, it was done the next day. After experiencing a foul smell, the operator opened the lid of the water tank and found the carcass of the dog. The health officials, police, and other panchayat officials were informed and it was removed quickly. Later, a complaint was filed on behalf of the panchayat,” Aravind said.

The panchayat is currently engaged in cleaning the tank with bleaching powder, and water-proof painting is underway, while the residents are provided water through tanker lorries. The officer said that water distribution from the tank would be resumed once the authorities assess the quality of water after the cleaning process.

Advertisement

M.Pudupatti police suspect the involvement of anti-social elements in the locality behind dumping the carcass in the tank located in the middle of the village.

Since there was no CCTV in that area, the police are carrying out an investigation to find the accused. A case has been booked under sections 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 328 (causing means of any poison, with intent to commit offence), and 429 (mischief by maiming or killing any animal) of the Indian Penal Code.