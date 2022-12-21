‘Does Edapaddi have guts to float his own party?’: Rebel leader O Panneerselvam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) Wednesday asked whether the interim general secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami has the guts to float his own party and get support from the cadres.

During the party functionaries meeting organised by the OPS faction which included senior leaders like Panrutti S Ramachandran and R Vaithilingam in Chennai, the leaders supporting OPS slammed the current AIADMK high command led by Edappadi.

Many party leaders also claimed that it was due to Edappadi that the party split and urged the functionaries to set him aside and work together to bring back the golden rule of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking, OPS, without mentioning EPS’s name, placed a series of allegations against him and his supporters and said he was chosen as the party coordinator by the 1.5 crore cadres of AIADMK and thanked them for standing by his side during tough times.

Noting that Jayalalithaa is the party’s permanent general secretary, OPS blamed EPS for all the insults he faced during the party’s general council meeting this June.

“Is he a great leader? What sacrifice has he made for the party? Have you seen Puratchithalaivar (MGR)? Have you spoken to him?” OPS asked while taking a jibe at the reception EPS received before the meeting at Vanagaram.

OPS also said that he stood with Edappadi when his government was challenged by TTV Dhinakaran to prove majority in the Assembly and did all sacrifices in the last four years for the welfare of the party. However, he said he was cheated and the party has not grown under EPS and suffered humiliating losses in all the polls.

Advertisement

Reiterating his stand on the possibility of joining hands with expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and Dhinakaran, OPS said he is ready to work together with anyone who stood with Puratchi Thalaivar Amma during tough times and worked hard to strengthen the party.

Addressing the reporters, OPS said there is still enough time for the 2024 polls and decisions about the alliance will be taken at the appropriate time.