scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

‘Does Edapaddi have guts to float his own party?’: Rebel leader O Panneerselvam

Many party leaders also claimed that it was due to Edappadi that the party split and urged the functionaries to set him aside and work together to bring back the golden rule of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) in Tamil Nadu.

Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam speaks at a consultative meeting of AIADMK district secretaries, in Chennai, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_21_2022_000155B)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) Wednesday asked whether the interim general secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami has the guts to float his own party and get support from the cadres.

During the party functionaries meeting organised by the OPS faction which included senior leaders like Panrutti S Ramachandran and R Vaithilingam in Chennai, the leaders supporting OPS slammed the current AIADMK high command led by Edappadi.

Many party leaders also claimed that it was due to Edappadi that the party split and urged the functionaries to set him aside and work together to bring back the golden rule of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking, OPS, without mentioning EPS’s name, placed a series of allegations against him and his supporters and said he was chosen as the party coordinator by the 1.5 crore cadres of AIADMK and thanked them for standing by his side during tough times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Noting that Jayalalithaa is the party’s permanent general secretary, OPS blamed EPS for all the insults he faced during the party’s general council meeting this June.

“Is he a great leader? What sacrifice has he made for the party? Have you seen Puratchithalaivar (MGR)? Have you spoken to him?” OPS asked while taking a jibe at the reception EPS received before the meeting at Vanagaram.

OPS also said that he stood with Edappadi when his government was challenged by TTV Dhinakaran to prove majority in the Assembly and did all sacrifices in the last four years for the welfare of the party. However, he said he was cheated and the party has not grown under EPS and suffered humiliating losses in all the polls.

Advertisement

Reiterating his stand on the possibility of joining hands with expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and Dhinakaran, OPS said he is ready to work together with anyone who stood with Puratchi Thalaivar Amma during tough times and worked hard to strengthen the party.

More from Chennai

Addressing the reporters, OPS said there is still enough time for the 2024 polls and decisions about the alliance will be taken at the appropriate time.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:40:26 pm
Next Story

Most viral wedding videos of 2022: From Pakistani woman Ayesha’s dance to a groom gifting his wife a donkey

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close