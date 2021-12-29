Do not gather at beaches and other public places on New Year’s eve: Chennai police

Ahead of New Year’s eve, the Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday issued an advisory urging the public not to congregate at beaches and other public places like hotels, resorts and bars in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The statement comes a day after the State Health Minister Ma Subramanian asked people to stay indoors and celebrate the New Year with their families. The minister said he had requested hotels, resorts and other places to avoid organising events on New Year’s Eve (December 31) as hundreds of people might gather at one place and it may lead to the spread of the virus.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday said private vehicles will not be allowed from Gandhi Statue to War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai and on stretches alongside Elliot’s Beach at Besant from 9 pm on December 31.

“People should not celebrate by parking their vehicles on roads near beaches, like Kamarajar Salai, RK Salai, Rajaji Salai and Anna Salai,” the police said.

The police have also banned commercial events at beach resorts, farmhouses, clubs, conventional halls, etc. Gated communities and residents’ welfare associations have been asked to avoid organising New Year celebrations.

However, hotels and restaurants would be allowed to function till 11 pm on December 31 adhering to COVD-19 norms. The management has been instructed to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated. DJ performance, dance events at hotels, clubs, and farmhouses are not permitted.

At places of worship, authorities are directed to monitor whether the devotees are strictly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the state government.

The police said strict action will be initiated against people who violate the orders and indulge in life-threatening stunts like bike racing along the beach roads.