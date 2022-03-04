DMK’s Priya Rajan elected unopposed as Chennai’s first Dalit mayor

DMK’s Priya Rajan, a 28-year-old MCom graduate, was elected unopposed as the first Dalit and third woman Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi administered the oath of office to Rajan and handed her the ceremonial dress, while DMK cabinet minister P K Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian handed over the ceremonial mace.

Indirect elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and vice-chairperson took place in local bodies across the state on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony commenced around 9.30 am for candidates who were elected unopposed.

Untoward scenes at Annavasal panchayat, election postponed in some areas.

The polls went smoothly in most local bodies, but Annavasal town panchayat in Pudukkotai witnessed untoward scenes as party functionaries allegedly pelted stones at police personnel who were deployed for security, police said.

The AIADMK had won eight of the 15 wards in Annavasal, the DMK alliance won in six wards and an Independent candidate won one ward. When polling was underway for the top posts on Friday, the DMK allegedly tried to resist AIADMK functionaries from entering the office which led to an altercation. When the police intervened, the cadres allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, following which the cops resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The police confirmed that the altercation took place, but did not attribute it to DMK cadres.

Pudukkotai SP Nisha Parthiban and other officials reached the spot soon. Several cadres fainted and a few of them suffered injuries. They were taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment.

The SP told the indianexpress.com that the situation was brought under control and added that the polls later took place without any issue. As many as 200 police personnel have been deployed across the town panchayat for security measures.

A minor altercation between party activists was also reported in Madurai’s Usulampatti town panchayat. In Udayendiram town panchayat in Tiruppatur district and Kutralam town panchayat in Tenkasi district, the elections were postponed until further notice. In Ambur municipality too, the elections were temporarily halted as a DMK activist filed a nomination against the candidate nominated by the party high command.