DMK’s pet project ‘Varumun Kaapom’ relaunched by CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin relaunched the Varumun Kaapom scheme at an event near Vazhapadi in Salem on Wednesday. He reached Salem on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit to inaugurate various government welfare schemes.

The Varumun Kaapom scheme provides preventive medical care and was initially launched by late Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch Kalaignar Karunanidhi in December 2006.

During the recently held Budget session, the state health department had announced that it was planning to revive the scheme. In addition to Varumun Kaapom, the state government is also implementing the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. Government sources claimed that the second scheme has been benefitting 40,000-50,000 people daily on an average.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said the Varumun Kaapom scheme was inactive for the past 10 years. He added that 1,240 camps in 21 corporations will be organised annually under the scheme. In Chennai alone, 15 such camps will be held.

Doctors from 16 specialties including general medicine, surgery, paediatrics, nephrology, neurology, gynaecology and ENT would participate in these camps.

Asked about the Amma Mini Clinics that were established during the regime of AIADMK under late J Jayalalithaa, Subramanian said the scheme was launched by the AIADMK for publicity and it has not effectively served the public.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to conduct the fourth mega vaccination drive on October 10. The government said the special drive will not take place next Sunday in view of the grama sabha meetings that will be held in 12,500 villages on October 2.