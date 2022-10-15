scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on Tamil Nadu

The DMK came to power opposing the "imposition" of Hindi in 1967 and today's agitation was a new beginning, Udayanidhi Stalin said. The opposition to Hindi imposition would not end with a day's protest and by raising slogans, he added.

Chennai: DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin during a protest against the parliamentary committee's recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes, in Chennai, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ruling DMK’s youth wing secretary and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday warned that the party would stage a protest against the BJP-led Centre in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon Tamil Nadu.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni legislator, who led a massive protest near the landmark Valluvar Kottam here, said that the party would not remain a mute spectator if the sentiments of the people are disregarded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

“The protest will be intensified outside Tamil Nadu too and taken to New Delhi, with the Chief Minister’s permission, if Hindi is imposed disregarding the feelings of the Tamils,” Udayanidhi said addressing a massive gathering.

Chennai: DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin with party leader Dayanidhi Maran and others during a protest against the parliamentary committee’s recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes, in Chennai, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The DMK youth wing and students wing held a State-wide agitation protesting against what they called “Hindi imposition,” in the wake of recommendations made by a parliamentary committee.

Explained Politics |As Stalin warns Centre, recalling the anti-Hindi agitations in the past in Tamil Nadu

A parliamentary panel has recently recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as the IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country, the respective regional languages.

It also recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.
DMK MLAs and MPs were among the participants. Days ago, Stalin had warned the Centre against forcing another
“language war by imposing” Hindi.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 09:30:19 pm
