DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over remarks about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin has been taken into police custody over his remarks widely interpreted as a sexually suggestive reference to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s friendship with a popular Tamil actor.

After waiting outside Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Chennai residence amid negotiations between the police and the DMK’s legal team, the police took the Leader of the Opposition into custody around 11 AM on Tuesday. Following his arrest, Udhayanidhi was reportedly taken to Thanjavur, where he is expected to be questioned in connection with the case registered over his controversial remarks at a Cauvery protest meeting.

Speaking to reporters as police escorted him from his residence in Neelankarai in Chennai, Udhayanidhi said he was being arrested for “things I never said,” alleging that the case was an attempt to divert public attention from real issues. He also took a swipe at the ruling

TVK, saying “everyone in the government – from the Chief Minister to the ministers – is living in reels.” He said the police action against him is a “comedy” and that he will fight it legally.

#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wTM6rABo85 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

As police escorted him from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, Udhayanidhi said he was being arrested for “things I never said”, alleging that the case was an attempt to divert public attention from real issues. He also took a swipe at the ruling TVK, saying “everyone in the government – from the Chief Minister to the ministers – is living in reels”. He said the police action against him is a “comedy” and that he will fight it legally.

What are the charges against Udhayanidhi Stalin?

The Indian Express has exclusively accessed details of FIR registered at the Thanjavur East Police Station against Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. The police have invoked a sweeping array of criminal provisions including charges criminal conspiracy (Section 61 BNS), promoting enmity between groups (Section 196), provoking riots (Section 192), insulting the modesty of a woman (Section 79), obscene utterances in a public place (Section 296(b)), criminal intimidation (Section 351(2)), intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace (Section 352), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act relating to the electronic publication or transmission of obscene material.

What is the row about?

A protest organised by the DMK over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project spiralled into controversy on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin made the allegedly objectionable remark.

Addressing a protest meeting in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the State’s failure to secure Cauvery water from Karnataka. “Forty-five TMC water should have come but not a single drop has come. But the CM we have is not even opening his mouth. His only concern is about how to impose false cases on DMK leaders…” he said.

At that point, sections of the audience began chanting the name of a prominent Tamil actor, widely perceived to be a close friend of Vijay. Pausing his speech and smiling at the crowd, Udhayanidhi made the ostensibly sexually coloured remark. The crowd responded with loud applause and laughter.

Story continues below this ad

He then added: “I mean I was referring to Cauvery only.”

The exchange quickly spread across social media, prompting sharp criticism from across the political spectrum. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore described the language used by Udhayanidhi as “unacceptable”. He urged the former Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu to withdraw the remark and issue an unconditional apology.

BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said criticism of political opponents should retain “a certain purity of thought” and alleged that resorting to “vulgar double meanings” reflected poorly on the DMK’s political culture.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called the remark “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful” and demanded legal action against the DMK leader. The ruling TVK also reacted strongly.

Story continues below this ad

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna described the speech as “vulgar and disgraceful,” saying it lacked “the most basic human dignity” and was unbecoming of a Leader of the Opposition.

Health Minister K G Arunraj said the remark insulted women as well as the farming community that depends on the Cauvery. The TVK Women’s Wing lodged a police complaint in Thanjavur, alleging that Udhayanidhi’s comments demeaned women.

The DMK, however, has defended the remarks saying the comments were only directed at the “government’s failures”. “DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan says, “I listened to his entire speech. Nothing was said as people are saying. He only listed out the CM’s failures. Nothing was insulting in his speech. He did not even mention the name of the actor. He was only attacking the government. The problem with this government is that they don’t care about people of Tamil Nadu. They are being used by someone to attack DMK. Their party started only to attack us.”