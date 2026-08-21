DMK rejects Vijay’s new cars for MLAs, then challenges CM over ‘corruption files’

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister said Chief Minister Vijay would release the corruption files at an appropriate time, reported news agency ANI.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
2 min readExpress Web DeskUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Vijay Joseph, Udhayanidhi StalinUdhayanidhi Stalin launched an attack on CM C Vijay Joseph (left) in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.
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Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi said that Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph’s decision to allot new cars to all MLAs may not be financially viable. “Due to the government’s financial constraints, party chief MK Stalin decided that DMK legislators will not receive the vehicles announced for them by the Vijay government,” Udhayanidhi said.

Earlier this week, CM Vijay had announced new cars and Rs 1 lakh allowance for every MLA to enable them to carry out their duties efficiently in their constituencies.

Udhayanidhi also urged the CM to immediately make public the alleged corruption files linked to the previous DMK regime. Speaking during the debate, Udhayanidhi took a dig at CM Vijay, saying, “Don’t deliver dialogues in the Assembly.”

Responding to earlier remarks from the CM that he would reveal “corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time,” the LoP said: “I urge him to open the files immediately and take action if there’s solid evidence of corruption. Why is the CM hesitant to release the files? Is he waiting for his astrologer to fix the date?”

CM Vijay did not respond directly to the challenge.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister then intervened and said the Chief Minister would release the graft files at an appropriate time, reported news agency ANI.

The exchange triggered heated arguments between DMK and TVK MLAs, leading to sloganeering and a brief disruption in the House before proceedings resumed.

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Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

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