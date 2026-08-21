DMK rejects Vijay’s new cars for MLAs, then challenges CM over ‘corruption files’

Udhayanidhi Stalin launched an attack on CM C Vijay Joseph (left) in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi said that Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph’s decision to allot new cars to all MLAs may not be financially viable. “Due to the government’s financial constraints, party chief MK Stalin decided that DMK legislators will not receive the vehicles announced for them by the Vijay government,” Udhayanidhi said.

Earlier this week, CM Vijay had announced new cars and Rs 1 lakh allowance for every MLA to enable them to carry out their duties efficiently in their constituencies.

Udhayanidhi also urged the CM to immediately make public the alleged corruption files linked to the previous DMK regime. Speaking during the debate, Udhayanidhi took a dig at CM Vijay, saying, “Don’t deliver dialogues in the Assembly.”