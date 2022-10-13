DMK to organise agitation in Tamil Nadu against Centre’s ‘Hindi imposition’

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu is set to organise a statewide agitation against the Centre’s alleged Hindi imposition and the introduction of a national level common entrance test.

A joint statement issued by DMK youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and party’s student’s wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan noted the party would hold demonstrations in all the district headquarters on October 15 around 9 am. This follows the recommendation of a parliamentary panel headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes.

The DMK functionaries said the move is against the feelings of the non-Hindi speaking states. They claimed even in all union recruitment examinations, there is a recommendation to provide preference for Hindi over English which will eventually lead up to a situation where only people who know Hindi alone can participate in such tests thereby blocking the opportunity for youngsters from non-Hindi speaking states.

The statement further pointed out that the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has 22 languages, including Tamil, and all of these are entitled for equal rights. “The attempt by the Union government to make Hindi the Common language of India is against the constitution, deprives the rights of the states and is against social justice,” it said.

The DMK leaders noted the common entrance test is an injustice to the socially backward and economically challenged students and since it destroys the basic principle of equal rights and opportunities of everyone, the DMK condemns them.

A couple of days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin warned the BJP led government not to force another language war by imposing Hindi.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said the rigorous thrust by the Union BJP government for Hindi Imposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. He claimed that the proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India’s soul.

“If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past,” he tweeted.