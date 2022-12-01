scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

DMK taunts Tamil Nadu Governor, says gubernatorial office ‘useless’

The MLA posted in Tamil a popular saying of DMK founder CN Annadurai, which asks if a goat requires beard and whether a State needs a Governor, implying that both are not necessary. He posted an image of a goat with a beard alongside a picture of Ravi.

The ruling party has often accused Governor RN Ravi of espousing Right wing ideology and toeing the BJP's line on matters including the National Education Policy. (File)

Targeting Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, ruling DMK MLA, T R B Rajaa on Thursday said that the post of Governor is ‘probably the most useless’ thing in democracy and said a political appointee is trying to ‘sabotage’ the functioning of an elected regime.

Rajaa, said on his Twitter handle: “The post of the #Governor is probably the most useless thing in democracy. A political appointee trying to sabotage the functioning of an elected regime is a blot on #democracy. #GetOutRavi.” He is the IT wing secretary of the DMK, legislator and son of top party leader T R Baalu. He posted a picture of ‘most useless things in the world,’ and it includes a photograph of Ravi.

The MLA posted in Tamil a popular saying of DMK founder CN Annadurai, which asks if a goat requires beard and whether a State needs a Governor, implying that both are not necessary. He posted an image of a goat with a beard alongside a picture of Ravi.

The ruling DMK is at loggerheads with Ravi over assent to Bills passed by the Assembly and on issues related to ideology. In social media, several DMK workers have slammed Ravi for not clearing a Bill (to replace an ordinance) on time to ban online card games. The ordinance has lapsed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth
More from Chennai

The ruling party has often accused Ravi of espousing Right wing ideology and toeing the BJP’s line on matters including the National Education Policy. Championing federalism and state autonomy is part of the DMK’s ideology, ever since it was founded in 1949.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:31:39 pm
Next Story

Pantone in pop culture: From Tiffany blue to Minion yellow

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close