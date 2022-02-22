DMK sweeps Tamil Nadu urban local body polls

Results for Tamil Nadu urban local body polls were declared on Tuesday, with the ruling DMK sweeping corporations, municipalities and town panchayats across the state. In Chennai corporations, as well as in the newly formed corporations such as Tambaram and Avadi, DMK continued its victory march.

In Greater Chennai Corporation, there are a total of 200 wards under 15 zones. Of the total wards, DMK won 153 while AIADMK managed to grab 15. DMK’s allies Indian National Congress (13), CPI(M) (4), CPI(1) VCK (4), MDMK (2), and IUML (1) managed to win significantly. Five Independent candidates also emerged victorious while BJP and AMMK won one seat each.

Here's the final list of candidates who won in the urban local body elections in Chennai Corporation. The #DMK has won 153 wards while #AIADMK has secured victory in 15. #TNElectionResults @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/wM0t5IfEY5 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 22, 2022

In Tambaram corporation, which comes under the Chengalpet district, of the total 70 wards, DMK managed to secure victory in 50 wards, while AIADMK won nine. Eight wards were won by other candidates. Indian National Congress won two wards and CPI(M) has won one ward.

Of the 48 wards in Avadi Corporation in Tiruvallur district, 35 were won by DMK, four by AIADMK and five by other candidates. Indian National Congress won three wards while CPI(M) emerged victorious in one ward.

Earlier in January, the state government issued orders to reserve the Mayor post in Chennai and Tambaram Corporation for a woman belonging to Scheduled Caste. It also reserved the Mayor post in Avadi Corporation for Scheduled Caste (General) candidates. The indirect elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman, Vice-Chairman will take place on March 4.