Tamil Nadu Governor talks like state BJP chief: DMK treasurer TR Baalu

DMK treasurer and senior leader T R Baalu Thursday issued a statement against the “frequent divisive statements” of Governor R N Ravi and alleged that he is acting like one who had intruded into the state with the intent of causing disruption and unrest.

Baalu was responding to Governor Ravi’s recent speech in which he said that the state had been experiencing setbacks due to Dravidian politics for almost fifty years.

“He makes statements that are factually incorrect and potentially dangerous about Sanatana Dharma, Aryanism, Dravidianism, Thirukkural and colonialism, regardless of the occasion. Additionally, he makes derogatory statements about Dalits and even B R Ambedkar. However, it’s not difficult to understand his real motive,” said Baalu in his statement.

The Governor, according to Baalu, is attempting to return society to a casteist system by giving out communal speeches. “The majority of his communal remarks up to this point have been on caste structures, and lately, he has also begun to speak like a politician,” Baalu said.

“In his most recent speech, he seemed to have claimed that Dravidian politics had been deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu for fifty years. A speech that should have been delivered at the BJP headquarters is currently being delivered from Raj Bhawan. This should be condemned,” said Baalu.

“If he wishes to take over as the state chief of BJP, let Governor Ravi make such foolish statements after quitting his position as the Governor. You cannot simultaneously hold the offices of the Governor and a BJP leader,” he added.

Baalu said that just as Ravi’s understanding of Sanatana Dharma and Aryanism was influenced by the RSS and other Hindutva ideologies, so too were his remarks about Dravidian politics influenced by the BJP’s electoral political agendas.

People in Tamil Nadu are aware of the changes brought by Dravidian politics, Baalu said. He also questioned Ravi’s knowledge on the differences between socioeconomic changes in Tamil Nadu in the last 50 years and those in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“Tamil Nadu’s contribution to India’s GDP is 9.22%; our share of tax revenue is 6%; 8.4% of exports originate in Tamil Nadu; we have a 19.4% share of textile exports, a 32.5% share of auto exports, and a 33% share of leather exports,” Baalu listed out, outlining the contribution of Tamil Nadu to various Indian socio, economic sectors.

Baalu said that Governor Ravi, who frequently discusses the “Indian” identity, should also denounce the communal forces that are harmful to India, and added that it is the Aryan culture, not the Dravidian, which has inherently divisive characteristics.