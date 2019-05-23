DMK sweeps Tamil Nadu, stops BJP in its tracks

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance is sweeping Tamil Nadu and along with Kerala is perhaps the only place in the country where the BJP finds that its magic is not working.

The DMK alliance, which included the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaikal (VCK) and a host of smaller parties, have swept the state, and is of now leading in 36 of the 39 seats. In many of the seats they have crossed leads of more than one lakh votes.

The resistance to the DMK sweep is coming not from the AIADMK but from places where PMK has a say. In Chidambaram, Dalit leader Thirumavalavan is fighting a neck to neck battle with the AIADMK, but it is essentially the PMK which the mainstay in this region. It is the PMK workers who are leading the campaign and giving a fight to the DMK in Chidambaram.

In Dharmapuri, PMK leader Anbumani is leading by a wafer-thin margin, against the DMK candidate. Raveendranath, son of AIADM leader O Panneerselvam, is leading in Theni against Congress leader EVKS Elangovan and might be the lone AIADMK candidate who has any chances of winning.

The result should come as a shock to the BJP too. In Kanniyakumari, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is losing to the Congress Candidate Vasanth Kumar, and in Coimbatore too the BJP is losing to the CPM.

Looks like the Gounder magic of Chief Minister Palaniswami has not worked wonders. Even in Gounder dominated regions of the state, AIADMK is not doing well and is not helping the allies win.

The alliance with Vijayakanth’s DMDK does not seem to be working well. the party has not put up a good fight and in many places is giving a kind of walkover for the DMK alliance.

Apart from Dinakaran’s vote split, which is not looking as substantial it was supposed to be, the party is now at the 20% mark in terms of vote share while the DMK is at 35%.

The only partner who seems to have added value to the alliance seems to be the PMK and 2 of the 3 keen contests is in regions dominated by the party.

To add salt to the wound, BJP is set to lose in Ramanathapuram to the Indian Union Muslim League. IUML has a rank newcomer in Nawazkani and is contesting on the Ladder symbol. The party was confident enough to say that they would contest on the Ladder symbol and refused the offer of a more friendly and more popular Rising Sun symbol of the DMK. BJP had a strong candidate in Nainar Nagendran a former minister with the AIADMK and a cadre-friendly leader. In a gist, Ramanathapuram is the story of Tamil Nadu, an open rejection of BJP.