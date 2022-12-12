DMK is a ‘corporate company’, Stalin will make Udhayanidhi a minister soon: EPS

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami Sunday slammed the ruling DMK and called it a ‘corporate company’ as he said Chief Minister M K Stalin will make his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, a minister in his Cabinet.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Tiruppur were members from other political parties reportedly joined the Opposition party, Palaniswami said AIADMK leaders don’t have a family of their own and work tirelessly until their last breath for the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Look at the DMK… it is a family party. It is a corporate company. From the AIADMK, eight members have gone to that company and have now become ministers. That party does not respect those who work hard. Chief Minister M K Stalin has planned for his son MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin’s coronation in another three to four days. He is going to be provided with a ministerial berth,” Palaniswami said.

“Udhayanidhi is already earning in crores by acting in movies. This is done to convert all the black money to white. He (Udhayanidhi) has a company Red Giant Movies, everyone is forced to sell their films or provide 20 per cent commission to that company to have a theatrical release in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The AIADMK leader claimed the DMK is flexing muscles in the film industry apart from politics. He added even a common man can reach the top posts only in the AIADMK.

Leaders of the DMK could not be reached for comment on Palaniswami’s claims.

However, for the past few days, murmurs about a cabinet reshuffle and the party’s Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi becoming a minister have been doing the rounds in Tamil Nadu’s political circles. Even in the past, several DMK ministers have openly demanded that Udhayanidhi should be made a minister.

A couple of weeks ago, during Udhayanidhi’s birthday event, Tamil Nandu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “This year he (Udhayanidhi) is an MLA, next year we wish to see him as a minister.”

On Sunday, Registration and Commercial Tax Minister P Moorthy said during an event in Madurai that the youth wing of the DMK is going to be further strengthened as Udhayanidhi is going to become the minister.

On his part, Udhayanidhi, while speaking to the reporters Monday, did not confirm or deny the speculation and said the chief minister will take a call on that.