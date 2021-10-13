DMK set to sweep rural polls in 9 TN districts

The ruling DMK and its alliance is set to register a sweeping victory in rural local body elections held in nine districts – in an ostensible boost to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s image of a “good governance” delivery.

With a little more than 70 per cent of votes counted till late Tuesday evening, DMK was leading in nearly 1,100 seats of the total 1,381 panchayat union wards and all of the 140 district panchayat wards, indicating a likely victory of the ruling alliance.

Votes were being counted at 74 counting centres under CCTV surveillance from Tuesday morning.

Among leading candidates, a significant presence was registered by those represented by the Vijay fans association under the brand of popular Tamil actor Vijay. While results are yet to be finalised, the association’s 50 candidates were leading in nearly 150 seats contested in nine districts. The actor had repeatedly denied approval for these candidates or the use of his fans’ association for political purposes.

Meanwhile, elections in a panchayat ward near Coimbatore triggered a social media storm over reports of the BJP candidate receiving a single vote. While BJP’s rivals claimed that D Karthick, who is also a district level functionary of the BJP youth wing, had won only a single vote, sources in the locality said Karthick and his family lives in another panchayat and that he or his family members had no votes in the ward he contested. Vaiko’s DMDK secured two votes in the same seat.