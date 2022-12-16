scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

People affected by DMK rule will oust it, claims Palaniswami

Flaying the ruling dispensation over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister alleged that the DMK government was taking credit for the schemes and programmes initiated by the previous AIADMK regime.

Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)

People who have been affected by the DMK rule would unite to oust the party, AIADMK’s interim general secretary K Palaniswami claimed on Thursday.

Flaying the ruling dispensation over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister alleged that the DMK government was taking credit for the schemes and programmes initiated by the previous AIADMK regime.

“It is very obvious that people are struggling under the DMK rule. Chief Minister M K Stalin goes around claiming that people appreciate his governance. He should concentrate more on maintaining the law and order in the State,” Palaniswami said in a statement here.

“People affected by the DMK rule will rise and oust the party,” he warned.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 11:42:09 am
