Friday, Oct 07, 2022

DMK raises spiritualism issue when in trouble: Union Minister L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan (File)

It has become the habit and theory of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to say that DMK is not againt spiritualism whenever there is trouble for the government, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan on Friday.

People have started hating the DMK due to the controversial remarks being made by its members and Ministers, Murugan, who is on a two-day visit to Nilgiris district, told reporters here.

Voters in Nilgiris parliamentary constituency have started regretting for electing A Raja as MP after his derogatory comments on Hindus. This has spread to entire Tamil Nadu, creating a bad name and trouble for the DMK, he said.

Similarly, Stalin had taken the ‘vel’, the weapon carried by Lord Muruga, to get votes after his Statewide ‘vel yatra’, he said.

On the remarks by State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan that developmental works were hit in the State due to non-receipt of funds from Centre, Murugan said the Centre had released adequate funds.

On ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, he said it would not bring change as the yatra was a failure in Tamil Nadu and evoked a lukewarm response from neighbouring Kerala.

On the controversy over Raja Raja Cholan and comments by actors and political leaders, Murugan asked: “How can Tamil and Hindu be different?” The Central Ministers are visiting Tamil Nadu to review the developmental works in the districts and not only in the Kongu Region (western districts), the BJP is growing in the entire State, said Murugan.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:02:01 pm
